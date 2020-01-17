advertisement

Police officers in Houston invade a violent house invasion on Friday, January 17, 2020 in the 10000 block of Neuens Road.

Men put gun to girl’s head, gun-whip dad during north-home invasion in Houston

A group of men who broke into a house in northwest Houston while a family slept early Friday morning pointed a young girl with a gun and, according to her relatives, beat her father.

According to police, officers were called to the apartment in the 10000 block of Neuens Road shortly before 1 am to be notified of home invasion. Reportedly, four men broke into the house and kept residents occupied and demanded cash, police said.

A relative who did not want to be identified told the media that the suspects pointed a gun at a young girl who lived in the house and demanded that her father hand over money. She also hit the father in the head with the gun, police said.

At one point, one of the men allegedly shot the gun at the complex, but no gunshot wounds were reported.

The suspected robbers fled on foot but left their car in the driveway to the apartment complex, which was dragged by the police as evidence. The police have not released any suspicious descriptions.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

