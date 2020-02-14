SAN DIEGO – Police searched Friday for two men who had stolen a jeep from a 23-year-old man in an Otay Mesa 7-Eleven.

It happened around 11:35 p.m. On Thursday at the supermarket on Picador Boulevard north of Del Sol Boulevard, San Diego police officer Robert Heims said.

The 23-year-old man was sitting in his red 2005 Jeep Cherokee Laredo with black rims in a parking lot at 7-Eleven when a U-Haul van hit the property and blocked the jeep, Heims said.

Two men got out of the van and ran to the jeep. Then one of the men asked the driver to get out of the jeep while the other raised his shirt to show what the victim thought was a weapon in his waistband, the officer said.

The victim and a woman in the jeep got out, then both men got in the jeep and fled north on Picador Boulevard, followed by the U-Haul, Heims said.

One of the suspects was described as a bald Spanish man in his late 20s. He was last seen in a red hoodie and black pants.

The other man was described as a 5-foot-1 Hispanic, also in his late 20s, with short, curly brown hair. He was last seen in black clothes.

Robberies investigated car theft.

Close modal

Suggest a correction

Suggest a correction