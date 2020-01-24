advertisement

The World Holocaust Forum, which took place in Yad Vashem on Thursday, served its purpose: the impressive ceremony, in which around 40 heads of state and high-ranking statesmen took part, did an excellent job in keeping the memory of the Holocaust alive and spreading its legacy around the world.

Eight speeches were made, two of which are worth a closer look – those by Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Steinmeier made a courageous, honest and inspiring speech. He transferred full responsibility for the Holocaust to his country. He also looked directly at the present and described a true picture of it. “I wish I could say that we Germans have learned from history once and for all,” said the German president. “But I can’t say that when hatred spreads.”

His next words should speak louder in Israel: “We Germans remember. But sometimes it seems like we understand the past better than the present. ”

Netanyahu’s speech that preceded him was a masterpiece of distraction. Netanyahu repeated the main points of his teaching, namely that Israel can only count on its own strength. For him that is the only lesson from the Holocaust. However, this is a partial hour and even a distorted one. This is the lesson Israel teaches to its younger generation, the tens of thousands of students traveling to Auschwitz for the “March of the Living”. As a lesson in itself, it is destructive. Israel will not be able to survive with its sword alone, since no state in history has survived forever only by force. As long as Israel does not become a moral and just state accepted by the surrounding countries, the danger will remain in wait until heaven finally defeats it.

The call to the world to denounce Iran at the ceremony does nothing to change the fact that the lessons it draws from the Holocaust are dangerous. When Netanyahu repeatedly recites “Auschwitz – the enslavement, Jerusalem – freedom”, he distorts reality. Auschwitz symbolizes enslavement and of course other horrific horrors, but Jerusalem does not represent freedom. As long as a large part of its residents live under a regime of occupation, open discrimination and violence, Jerusalem and freedom have nothing in common.

Netanyahu’s Israel may understand the past, as the German president said of his country, but it understands the present far less. Germany’s president admitted that Netanyahu is far from doing the same.

