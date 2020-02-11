A memorial to the Altobelli family, who was also killed, was held on Monday, February 10 Kobe Bryant in a fatal helicopter crash and RadarOnline.com took the photos of the heartbreaking event.

John, his wife Keriand her youngest daughter Alyssawere passengers aboard the helicopter that plunged into the mountains on January 26 in Calabasas, California.

The public memorial was held at the Angels Stadium in Anaheim and was free and open to the public.

The ceremony honored John [56], Keri [46] and Alyssa [14], known to many as the “first family” of Orange Coast College baseball, where John trained for nearly 30 years.

As readers know, John and Keris daughter Alyssa played along Gianna Bryant for her team, The Lady Mavericks. They had traveled to a basketball tournament when their helicopter crashed into a mountain due to the thick fog.

The service began with a video montage in honor of the Altobellis. Above the entrance to the entrance gate was a banner with the words: “In loving memory of Alto, K and Alyssa.”

After the video played, John’s 16-year-old daughter Lexiadult son JJand JJ’s fiance Carly Königsfeld, Entered the stage – which was covered with flowers, baseball jerseys with John’s No. 14, photos of the family and much more.