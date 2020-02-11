updated

9:12 p.m. CST, Monday, February 10, 2020

ANAHEIM, CA – FEBRUARY 10: The city of Anaheim Fire Department displays the America flag as fans arrive for a memorial ceremony that baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri and their daughter Alyssa at Angel Stadium in Anaheim on 10 February 2020 in Honors Anaheim, California. The Altobellis traveled with former Lakers star Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and four others when the helicopter crashed in fog on January 26 and killed everyone on board. fewer

Memorial to John Altobelli and family killed in Bryant crash

ANAHEIM, California (AP) – A public memorial was held on Monday for three members of a family who died along with Kobe Bryant and others when a helicopter that carried the group to a youth basketball tournament crashed outside of Los Angeles in foggy weather.

The service at Anaheim’s Angel Stadium began with a reading of the nine names of the victims of the helicopter crash, including Bryant and his daughter. It honored baseball coach John Altobelli from Orange Coast College, his wife Keri and his teenage daughter Alyssa, who played basketball in Bryant’s youth team.

A podium in the field was decorated with bouquets of flowers, sports jerseys and photos. On a show, Alyssa clutched a basketball and smiled.

At the family’s stadium screens, a photo show was shown at baseball and basketball events, in which people drove, laughed and sat in front of a fireplace covered with Christmas stockings.

Pastor Erik Rees said he first met John Altobelli eight years ago when Rees mourned the loss of his 12-year-old daughter to cancer.

Altobelli, who had dedicated a game to her, met and hugged Rees on the third base, Rees said.

“That’s one of the many things I’m going to miss. It’s an” Alto “hug,” Rees told the crowd.

56-year-old Altobelli has won more than 700 games on the Orange Coast in more than two decades devoted to the school team. The American Baseball Coaches Association named him coach of the year last year after leading the pirates to their fourth state title.

The trainer known as “Alto” also managed to reach the Brewster Whitecaps in the Cape Cod Summer League for three seasons. Among the players he coached were New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and New York Mets infielder Jeff McNeil.

His daughter attended the Ensign Intermediate School in Newport Beach, who withdrew her basketball jersey. She hoped to be able to visit the University of Oregon one day, like her favorite basketball player Sabrina Ionescu.

Altobelli is survived by a son, J. J., who is a scout with the Boston Red Sox, and a 16-year-old daughter, Lexi.

Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven other people died on January 26 when the helicopter crashed into a slope outside of Los Angeles. Bryant friends Christina Mauser, who trained the girls’ team, Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton, and helicopter pilot Ara Zobayan were also killed in the crash.

A public memorial to the former Lakers superstar, his daughter and other victims of the crash is scheduled for February 24 at the Staples Center.