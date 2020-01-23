Memorial service held for Navy Sailor killed in crash at Fort Story

advertisement

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The naval sailor who died in a crash at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story is remembered on Thursday.

The commemoration starts at 10 a.m. at the Little Creek Gator Theater Joint Expeditionary Base for Master-at-Arms third class petty officer Oscar Jesus Temores.

Nathaniel Campbell has been accused of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Temores.

advertisement

The 23-year-old was working on security when police said Campbell crashed on the base.

Court documents said that Campbell was running at 81 km / h. The speed limit in the area where the crash occurred is, according to researchers, only 25 km / h. Campbell’s car met Temores. He was rushed to the hospital but died of his injuries.

Campbell has been accused of involuntary manslaughter.

The memorial service is open to authorized customers of the base and invited guests. It is not open to the public.

Click here for our full coverage of the death of Oscar Temores.

.

advertisement