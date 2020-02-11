ANAHEIM, California – John, Keri, and Alyssa Altobelli, who were among the victims of the helicopter crash that killed large Laker Kobe Bryant, were recalled at a memorial service at Angel Stadium on Monday.

John Altobelli, 56, the long-time baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, was known for his passion for the game, his friendship, and his fondness for one-liners from comedies that would make him laugh.

His 46-year-old wife Keri was recognized for her openness and dedication to her family, and her 14-year-old daughter Alyssa, a teammate of Bryant’s daughter Gianna from the Mamba Sports Academy basketball team, was remembered as an heiress to the work ethic of Father as an athlete and a smile that would lift the mood of her friends if they had a bad day.

Altobelli’s son JJ, a Boston Red Sox Scout, said the support his family has received since the January 26 accident was “really amazing … It really shows the impact my father, Keri and Alyssa had … The legacy that they have left will live on through all of us. “

John Altobelli’s best friend, Clarke Smith, said: “The same qualifications and characters that John led as a teacher in the field were the same as those of a friend … loyalty, trust, respect, work ethic and love. These are powerful words but Alto underpinned them every day. “

One of John Altobelli’s former players, Jeff Piaskowski Jr., said: “He was strategic in his teaching. He gave you what you could handle and that was more than you thought you could … He was a winner. He hated losing more than he liked to win. “

Keri Altobelli’s brother, Derek Sanders, said his younger sister was “the closest person in my life … she was brave, hardworking, caring, a friend, sister and mother.”

Sanders said his sister “was a force … an incredibly caring person who showed passion.”

Sanders said Sunday was “my favorite day of the week” because of family reunions.

“Alto was nothing short of a saint,” said Sanders. “He was a spectacular father and husband, and frankly we all adored him.”

Alyssa had “the most infectious laugh,” said Sanders.

A friend of Alyssa’s, Sammy Forbath, remembered how they grew up together in the same block and how often her friend had to say no when she was invited to play for practice reasons.

“Alyssa was the funniest and most caring girl I’ve ever met,” she said. “She always had my back no matter what. And she always did her best to make others happy.”

Once in sixth grade, Alyssa didn’t like how the turtles were used in the classroom, so she took them home, Sammy said.

Buck Taylor, the Kansas State Pitching Game Coordinator, who trained at Palomar College from 2001 to 18 and became a rival with Altobelli over the years, remembered how much his baseball friend was interested in emojis from to write yourself.

“He loved his emojis,” said Taylor. “There was Cub’s Fan Alto … Eye Patch Alto … Christmas Ornament Alto … I saved them all. You were the best. “

Taylor once remembered how they were both kicked out of a game and spent time together in the parking lot until it was over.

Taylor said after a heavy loss that he was looking forward to calling Altobelli, but usually a message of encouragement from his friend was waiting for him.

