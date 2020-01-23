advertisement

America can't get enough of this Netflix show about a cheer team in the small town of Texas. Even J.J. Watt and Reese Witherspoon are on board.

Photo: Netflix

America can’t get enough of this Netflix show about a cheer team in the small town of Texas. Even J.J. Watt and Reese Witherspoon are on board.

Photo: Netflix

Memes: Even JJ Watt is obsessed with this Netflix show about cheerleaders in Texas

If you’ve lived under a rock or really just don’t like healthy content, then you’ve probably missed Netflix’s new “Cheer” docuseries, which describe the life of a competitive cheerleading squadronal junior college while trying to win a national title.

Spoilers below … of course.

The team and show are based in Texas and the show tells the story of the cheerleaders of Navarro College working on an epic 2 minutes and 15 seconds in Daytona, Florida hoping to become the best team in the country.

The show, which premiered on January 8, has the internet buzzing with celebrities and athletes who encourage the cheerleaders and coach of the team, Monica Aldama, whose passionate coaching style has evoked many memes that praise her dedication to the sport.

Those of you who have just not come to catch up with your Netflix-to-binge list, including Cheer, we have you, fam. Below we have compiled who you should look at when watching the series and how you can connect to this on social media.

Monica Aldama – cheerleading coach of Navarro College and all-round queen. We want to make her proud.

Jerry Harris – recently lost his mother to cancer, but remains positive. That’s why many said they would “die for Jerry.”

Lexi Brumback – the relaxed favorite with fans. Good news. She is home again.

Gabi Butler – Gabi, blink twice if you are in danger. Fans were very concerned about Gabi and the pressure her parents put on her.

Morgan Simianer – the underdog of the show.

Mackenzie Sherburn AKA Sherbs – we catch your Sherbs. The internet gasped when the team did not.

La’Darius Marshall – We all cried ugly when we saw his brother cry while he saw him there at the end.

Can’t get enough of Cheer? No problem. Chron.com gathered some of the best memes and reactions from celebrities and others about the show that everyone has cheering.

Michelle Iracheta is a reporter in Houston. Read it on our latest news site Chron.com and on our subscriber site houstonchronicle.com. | michelle.iracheta@chron.com

