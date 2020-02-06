Advertisement

Vernon Ray Goney

A member of a well-known kindergarten family was arrested in a restaurant in The Villages.

The representatives of the Sumter County sheriff were called at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday to Beef O’Brady’s in Colony Plaza to investigate a dispute that occurred when a customer failed to pay the correct amount for their meal.

A restaurant clerk said he contacted Lady Lake’s 50-year-old Vernon Ray Goney because he had paid the wrong amount, according to a sheriff’s detention report. The restaurant clerk said Goney was “belligerent and quarrelsome.” Goney was asked to leave the restaurant and when he left the restaurant he spat on the clerk, the report said.

Two of Beef O’Brady’s colleagues backed up his report on what had happened.

The incident was recorded on a surveillance video and a deputy confronted Goney with a picture that showed him “face to face” with the restaurant employee.

Goney was arrested on a battery charge and posted to Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after paying a $ 1,000 bail.

Goney is the son of the late Vernon Goney, who died last December at the age of 73. He founded Goney’s Nursery in 1973.

