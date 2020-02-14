If you lead, they will follow! Melissa McCarthy and Lauren Graham Reunification on Galentine Day and Gilmore Girls fans can’t stop their excitement.

“It only took me 20 years to get a growth spurt, but I’m finally bigger than LG !!”, McCarthy, 49, wrote on Thursday, February 13th, via Instagram about a section of himself and Graham, 52 ,

For seven seasons – and a Netflix series revived in 2016, Gilmore Girls: One Year in a Lifetime – the two actresses Sookie St. James and Lorelai Gilmore, the BFFs, business partners and two staples in the Stars Hollow community on Gilmore were girls.

The photo of their reunion, on which the former Costars are standing in front of a green screen, makes fans believe that it could be a sign of another TV restart of the hit series, in which the main role also played Alexis Bledel as Lorelai’s daughter Rory, Kathy Bishop than her mother Emily and Scott Patterson as Luke Danes.

“Please tell me that this has something to do with the next GG series,” an Instagram user commented on the photo, which has more than 500,000 likes.

“I love you both !!! 💞 #gilmoregirls # 2020”, wrote another. A third user asked what fans everywhere thought: “this could mean what I think it means?”

Another social media fan commented, “You’re shooting seasons for the new Gilmore Girls Netflix series, right?”

Another follower pointed out that the “LG” in McCarthy’s caption could stand for “Lauren Graham”, but it could also stand for “Lorelai Gilmore”, which makes the show’s lovers have hope of another restart.

The photo of the duo comes days after the creator of GG Amy Sherman-Palladino revealed that it still doesn’t rule out another chapter in the series.

“You know, we didn’t plan to do that to make the Netflix movies,” Sherman-Palladino, 54, told Entertainment Tonight on February 3. “Never say Never.”

She added: “It should just be the right time for everyone. Because it was [in 2016]. It was like the moment when Lauren was like “Hmmm” and Alexis like “Hmmm” and Kelly like “Hmmm”. So we all just did it. “

In January 2018, the creator of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel told us exclusively that she would write more stories for the Gilmore women, “when the time is right and everyone is in the mood.” “[It] could happen again – absolutely “She said told us at the time.

Gilmore Girls ran from 2000 to 2007 and its four-episode Netflix revival declined in 2016.

