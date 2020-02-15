Double trouble! Melissa Fumero gave birth to her second boy with her husband, David Fumeroon Friday, February 14th.

Celebrity babies from 2020

The actress announced the arrival of her son Axel on Instagram on Saturday, February 15. “💙 Welcome to the world, Axel You made Valentine’s Day my new favorite holiday! 💗❤️❤️ “, Fumero labeled the picture of her little ones.

The 37-year-old Brooklyn Nine-Nine star debuted with her baby bump in November and labeled her Instagram reveal: “Oh yes, I’m hella pregnant. To be honest, I didn’t feel like posting about it because this pregnancy was a lot was more difficult and … I don’t feel so cute? But yesterday I got a really intense massage, a great chiropractic adjustment, and my hair feels thicker … so I feel a little bit sweet today. #herewegoagain #babyboynumerodos. ”

Melissa Fumero and David Fumero attend the Entertainment Weekly and People Magazine Upfront Party at Union Park in New York City on May 13, 2019. Stephen Lovekin / Shutterstock

Cutest celebrity baby announcements

David, 47, jokingly commented on the mirror selfie at the time: “Wait … WHAT?”

The couple married in 2007 and announced their first pregnancy eight years later. “Amazing time at our surprise baby shower yesterday,” the mentalist signed a social media photo of her friends pointing to her budding stomach. “Oh, PS, I’m pregnant.”

Enzo, now 3, arrived in March 2016. Melissa told the parent magazine after birth that the child was a “surprise” and said, “We were actually on the fence of being parents [before we became pregnant]. We thought it was the universe that told us, “You should be parents and we’ll push you off the cliff!” You will be fine and happy about it. “And we were, although we spent the first trimester processing it.”

Famous celebrity pregnancies: Baby Bump Hall of Fame

Before the little ones arrived, the New Jersey native was already “a bear mother”, she told the sales outlet at the time. “[I am] the guy who protects my friends very much,” said Melissa. “I’m pretty sure I’ll be like that with my child. I don’t want to be a helicopter parent and I believe that my son makes his own mistakes, but if you mess with my child, I’ll follow you. I’m not afraid to go to someone if I have a problem. “

The One Life to Live Alum is famous for playing Amy Santiago in Brooklyn Nine-Nine Terry crews. Andy Samberg and Joe Lu Truglio, among other.