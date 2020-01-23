Melanie Griffith's 'The Last Ship' Premiere Red Carpet: Photos

advertisement

It looks like Melanie Griffith enjoyed an entertaining evening when she attended the musical premiere of The Last Ship. The working girl star smiled when she met the event’s red carpet in Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 22.

Melanie, 62, glowed as she stepped out of the house in a stunning black ensemble. The beloved Hollywood star looked like an absolute fashionista when she wore a long fur jacket, opaque tights and matching heeled Louboutin boots. With a black shoulder bag and matching nails, she has also accentuated her monochrome look.

Considering that Melanie, the proud mother of the children, is already a few years old Alexander Bauer34 Dakota Johnson30 and Stella Banderas, 23 – appeared in her latest film, The Pirates of Somalia, in 2017, and fans were keen to know what she was up to.

“She does yoga – [Melanie] is good friends with Kris Jenner and they practice yoga together, ”said Closer Weekly exclusively in December 2019, noting that Melanie’s life is“ more peaceful ”than ever. “She acts, loves to work, goes to her 12-step meetings. She has a full life. “In addition to yoga, the blonde beauty also loves to” eat well and exercise with her trainer with weights, Gunnar Peterson“As well as” to stay in a positive state of mind. “

When she’s not walking around town or premiering on the red carpet, Melanie usually spends time with her brood of children and mom Tippi Hedren, “She’s hanging out with her mother and children,” said the insider.

While many fans wonder if a fifth marriage is in her future, the source said that the Golden Globe winner – who was previously married – Antonio Banderas from 1996 to 2015 Steven Bauer from 1981 to 1989 as well Don Johnson for a year in 1976 until they remarried from 1989 to 1996, most likely will never go down the aisle.

“She has occasionally made an appointment and is open,” the source said, adding that Melanie “would definitely not marry again”. “She says that now, but I think if she met the right man, she would do it,” countered the insider.

Melanie repeated this feeling in an earlier interview with Closer in September 2019. “I’m not looking,” the Milk Money actress revealed exclusively. “I think if you come along it’s just magical. But what should I do, Tinder?”

Scroll through the gallery to see pictures of Melanie’s outing!

