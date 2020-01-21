Melanie Griffith wishes Mama Tippi Hedren a happy 90th birthday

advertisement

Aww! Melanie Griffith celebrated mother Tippi Hedren90th birthday with a super cute Instagram tribute. The Working Girl actress went on social media on Monday, January 20 to wish the legendary actress a happy 90th birthday.

“My beautiful, elegant mother turned 90 yesterday,” enthused Melanie, 62, next to a breathtaking portrait of the Birds star, who scored 9-0 on January 19. “Happy Birthday Tippi !! 💃🏼💋💃🏼. This picture was taken 2 months ago. “

Shutterstock

advertisement

In the shared snapshot of Melanie, Tippi can be seen in a beautiful, peach-colored sweater with diamond embellishments on the neckline. The previous model also boasted a stunning selection of jewelry when her beauty smiled at the camera.

Fans of the mother-daughter duo attended Tippi’s birthday party when they flooded Melanie’s comment area with heartwarming messages. “Oh how nice. Happy birthday to your mother, ”wrote one fan while another repeated,“ She still looks great, Melanie. “A third fan answered and wrote:” Wow, she looks great! Good for you, Tippi! Happy Birthday.”

Although Tippi and Melanie are as fat as thieves these days, that wasn’t always the case. In fact, the blonde beauty and her famous mother didn’t share the best relationship as adults.

“Melanie felt forgotten by her mother,” said an insider exclusively in December 2019 to Closer Weekly. “She went back and forth to see her father [Peter Griffith] and his new family. She felt that her mother held back love and focused so much on becoming a successful actress that she felt neglected. “

Rob Latour / WWD / Shutterstock

The source also revealed that the Lolita star hadn’t gotten the love she wanted so much from her superstar mother. “She felt that her mother was not what she needed, more reserved and colder and not as warm as Melanie,” added the insider. “It was a difficult relationship, but she loves it very much.”

After this time, Tippi and Melanie have a very close and lovable relationship. “They basically just decided they wanted to be close, and they started to be. It wasn’t dramatic. Tippi is a devoted grandmother to Melanie’s children – Alexander [34], Dakota [30] and Stella [23] – and they have decided to leave the past behind, ”the source says.

We hope Tippi had the best birthday!

advertisement