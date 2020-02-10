Proud mom! Melanie Griffith might not be present at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday February 9th, but she couldn’t have been happier to see daughter Stella Banderas walk the red carpet next to her father, Antonio Banderas, Before the 92nd Academy Awards, the Working Girl star gave a cute photo of her 23-year-old daughter and friend Eli Meyer.

“My lovely Stella with her love, Eli”, the 62-year-old beauty poured into the caption next to a snapshot of the young couple. Melanie also gave a sweet greeting to the Mask of Zorro actor at the end of her post. “And of course @antoniobanderasoficial,” she added lovingly.

The picture shows Stella and Eli lovingly looking into each other’s eyes before drinking a sweet hickey. The brunette beauty shone in a red and black dress with a deep V-neck and sexy straps, while her pretty date wore a black tuxedo.

Fans of the Milk Money actress, who had tied the knot in 1996 with Antonio [59] but sadly divorced in 2015, were thrilled about the couple’s entertaining night in the comment section of her post. “Extremely beautiful,” wrote one Instagram user, while another repeated: “This is too much! Stella is the prettiest person there. “A third fan answered and said:” Special time for the family. Stella is always beautiful and elegant. Beautiful couple.”

Around the same time, the Golden Globe winner – who is also the proud mother of the son Alexander Bauer, 34 and daughter Dakota JohnsonThe 30-year-old from previous marriages had arrived with her famous father and girlfriend at the prestigious award ceremony on the night of her Mini-Me’s appointment. Nicole Kimpel,

The Pain and Glory actor smiled as he walked the red carpet with his only daughter. Even though Antonio was hit by Joaquin Phoenix For the Best Actor award, we could have bet that the aspiring actress couldn’t be prouder when she watches her father live his dream of a accomplished Hollywood star.

Broadimage / Shutterstock

Given that her children are all grown up, Melanie cannot believe how independent they have become. A source near the Lolita star recently showed how she is the perfect mix of support and growing up with her three children.

“She is really proud of her children, but she lets them live their own lives, make their own mistakes,” said an insider who exclusively told Closer Weekly in December 2019 that it was simply not her style to hover over her children ,

Melanie couldn’t be more blessed to have a nice family!