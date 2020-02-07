Advertisement

Thanks to her previous modeling career Melania Trump can turn even the most casual outfit into a big fashion moment, and she has consistently impressed us with her classic style choices since moving to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue (a.k.a. the White House).

It was clear from the start that the Slovenian-born beauty took over the wardrobe voices of former trend-setting first ladies. At the opening in January 2017, she wore a light blue cashmere dress by Ralph Lauren with matching suede pumps and gloves Jackie KennedyIt’s chic and she’s been rocking high fashion designs ever since. However, similar to the former First Lady Michelle Obama Before her, Melania’s outfits let us guess.

Whether she was hosting her first state dinner for French President Emmanuel and First Lady Brigitte Macron in a sparkling Chanel Haute Couture dress (which originally appeared as jumpsuit on the brand’s runway in spring 2018) or wearing a pastel-colored Burberry coat to the kids im read The annual Easter Egg Roll of the White House, the wardrobe of the First Lady, presents itself creatively and tastefully in color, texture and design. Oh, and we’ll be amazed forever that she has a rainbow-colored stiletto (Christian Louboutin is her favorite) that goes with almost any outfit.

Here at Stylish, we kept an eye on your most stylish moments at home and abroad. Keep scrolling to see her best looks!

