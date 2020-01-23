Melania Trump news: how Donald Trump's wife became an American citizen

advertisement

Melania Trump has been the First Lady of the United States (US) since Donald Trump was inaugurated in January 2017. Although she lived in the United States for many years, she was born in Slovenia. How did she become an American citizen?

Two years later, the now First Lady met her husband, Donald Trump, reportedly at a nightclub party.

They started dating shortly thereafter and had a relationship for seven years before making the knot.

advertisement

Melania’s modeling career continued in the United States and she posed for the magazine Vanity Fair, Vogue and New York.

How did Melania become an American citizen?

She first moved to the United States with a tourist visa and soon obtained H-1B work visas.

NOT MISSING

This allowed her to continue working in the United States and soon started a permanent residence campaign.

In 2000, the First Lady applied for residence under the EB-1 program, designed to help people with “extraordinary skills”.

Those applying for an EB-1 for exceptional skills must provide proof of an award or meet three of the 10 criteria of excellence in their field.

Susan McFadden, a specialized American visa lawyer at the Gudeon law firm and McFadden in London, may not be as hard to obtain as it seems.

She said: “You don’t have to be a Nobel Prize winner to get the visa with extraordinary ability. I have received EB-1 visas for people you have never heard of and you will never get.

“An experienced lawyer knows what American citizenship and immigration services are looking for and how he can bring out things from the client’s background that are attractive to the office.”

During a successful career, Melania has probably been able to get the help of an experienced lawyer.

She has been the First Lady of the United States for over three years and is the second woman born abroad to hold the title.

Melania and Donald closed a lush ceremony in Florida on January 22, 2005.

Since then they have one child together, Barron Trump, who is now 13.

The former model is also the stepmother of Donald’s other children, Donald Jr., 42, Ivanka, 38, Eric, 36 and Tiffany, 26.

advertisement