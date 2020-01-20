Melania Trump & Ivanka Trump: Is the relationship tense between Donald's wife and daughter?

advertisement

Melania Trump today celebrates her husband, Donald Trump, presidential inauguration anniversary, and although it is a time of celebration for the couple, Donald’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, has certainly been included. But with Melania, who is only 11 years old, can his wife and daughter get along?

The First Lady revealed that she sees herself as a friendly relationship with them.

She told Harper’s Bazaar in 2016: “They are adults. I don’t see myself as their mother.

advertisement

“I am their friend and I am here when they need me.”

Melania’s spokeswoman spoke directly about the relationship between Melania and Ivanka.

Stephanie Grisham told Vanity Fair in May that the two women are indeed getting along well.

“Ivanka and Mrs. Trump have always shared a close relationship, and that remains today,” she said.

Nicole Bryl, once makeup artist of Melania, has gained more insight.

She wrote in a 2012 Huffington Post blog: “All the trumps are actually dedicated to the whole family, they are really a close family.”

Melania and Donald Trump have been married since January 2005.

It was recently revealed that the First Lady of America has a preference for Donald jewelry over others – what is the piece?

The beautiful First Lady is spotted with one item in her jewelry collection than most – her beautiful and huge engagement ring.

When Donald proposed the marriage to Melania in 2004, after six years of dating, at the Met Gala, he gave her a stunning 15-carat diamond ring on her finger, according to the New York Post.

“The ring is blinding,” the Post quoted an anonymous Trump employee who said. “I had to put on sunglasses.”

The engagement ring is said to have cost a dazzling amount.

Tobias Kormind, director of 77Diamonds.com, told Express.co.uk: “Donald Trump bought her a 15-carat, D Flawless, emerald-cut diamond ring from Graff that would sell today for $ 3 million which is about £ 2.3 million is.

“At the time, Trump made headlines because he claimed he had received a 50 percent discount. Graff was quoted later and said: “We do not sell articles for publicity value”. “

Although the jewel was already worth a huge amount, Donald upgraded it as a birthday gift ten years later.

“Ten years later, on their 10th birthday, Donald Trump improved the size of the ring from Melania to a 25-carat diamond, also from Graff,” added Tobias.

Since the upgrade, Melania has been inextricably linked to her ring.

She even wore it in her official White House portrait, to show it to the world.

Recently Melania has also been described as ‘protective’ of her family and marriage to Donald Trump.

advertisement