Melania Trump has been married to Donald Trump for over 15 years, but now that the Chinese New Year is in full swing, Express.co.uk has been looking at what lies ahead in the career and love department during the Year of the Rat for the First Lady and found a surprising prediction – what was it? Chinese New Year is a Chinese festival that celebrates the start of a new year on the traditional Chinese calendar.

The festival is usually called the Spring Festival on mainland China and is one of the many lunar new years in Asia.

Melania Trump was born on April 26, 1970, the year of the dog.

According to the Chinese zodiac analysis, people born in the Year of the Dog are said to have clear personality traits, according to the Chinese zodiac.

According to the Travel China Guide, people are born in the Year of the Dog, in career and love, described as “faithful, courageous, agile, smart and cordial.”

The website also states that a common quality for people born in the Year of the Dog is that “they know how to keep secrets and inspire the trust of other people. They can be good leaders.”

This makes perfect sense when it comes to Melania Trump, because she is the First Lady of America and has great responsibilities with the role.

A recent prediction from So Man-Fung, geomancy consultant and globetrotter, however, stated that people born in the Year of the Dog “have a chance to meet someone special” this year.

Although the explanation is rather vague, this could suggest that there is a new business relationship or friendship in store for the First Lady.

So the full prediction for the Year of the Rat stated: “People born in the dog year have the chance to meet someone special in the first few months of 2020.

“In 2020, dogs do not completely disagree with Tai Sui, which means a stable year ahead.

“After a hard-working 2019, you can finally relax and recharge in 2020.

“It may be the year to earn a promotion or build a better reputation for your business if you are self-employed,” he added.

However, Chinese astrology is not about changing fate and predicting what will happen in the year. Instead, Chinese astrology is the study of statistics and reveals the infinite possibilities that one can experience during the year, So says.

“They are a calculation of the probability and a study of statistics,” he explained.

“It’s about finding that law and flow of the universe. If you know how to calculate it, you can predict the trends for everything. If you love happiness, you know that this can give you the confidence and courage that you needed to run your own business, “he explains.

“If you are unlucky, you can recognize that you can take unnecessary risks as a result.”

So how does it work? According to So, luck for each of the Chinese constellations will largely depend on the positions of the Tai Sui – the presiding star above a person and opposite Jupiter.

What awaits Donald Trump in the year of the rat?

Just like his wife, Donald Trump was born in 1946 in the Year of the Dog. So the Man-Fung prediction for Melania could also apply to Donald.

What about Ivanka Trump?

Ivanka Trump, daughter of the American president Donald Trump, was born in 1981 in the year of the rooster.

According to the prediction of So Man-Fung, the president’s eldest daughter will “gain more power thanks to the presence of Tian Xi and Xian Chi.”

“Don’t be afraid of being ambitious at work if you want a promotion,” he encouraged, which is a great sign for Ivanka, because she has previously revealed that she wants to work for President in the future.

