But will she drop bombs?

Megyn Kelly will make her first appearance in HBO’s Real Time this Friday with Bill Maher, as TVLine has experienced exclusively. The former Fox News presenter received the one-on-one interview spot. The panelists of the episode will include Alex Wagner, Erick Erickson and former ambassador Michael McFaul.

On the topics that Kelly and Maher will surely talk about: the impeachment proceedings against President Trump, the 2020 elections (especially the narrowing democratic field), her top-class exit from NBC last January and of course Charlize Theron’s Oscar-nominated portrayal of her in Bombshell.

The real-time news appears just a few days after Kelly posted a 30-minute response to Bombshell on her YouTube channel. During the video (see below), Kelly bursts into tears after a screening.

Real Time’s new season was premiered last Friday with Nancy Pelosi spokeswoman and presidential candidate Andrew Yang as guests.

