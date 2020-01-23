Meghan McCain feels on a different planet than her co-hosts

advertisement

The View’s Meghan McCain recently messed with the other people on the show, saying she felt “on a different planet” than her co-hosts. The comment came when the women discussed impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump in the Senate. As the only conservative on the jury – now that Abby Huntsman has resigned from the panel – McCain said, “As always, I feel like I live on a different planet than anyone who works on this show. When I saw Adam Schiff “Actually, I thought that he was very performative. And that he obviously is trying to replace Diane Feinstein at some point. I wouldn’t be surprised if he ran for her place.”

McCain added that the impeachment process “has little impact on her” because “the views of the liberals and conservatives are very different”.

Does ship help to move the public? The co-organizers agree with the introductory arguments of MP Adam Schiff for the House Democrats, appeal to the Senators as impartial jurors and set a road map for the case of the Democrats in impeachment proceedings. https://t.co/TmS9YsCB55 pic.twitter.com/PeKXxjAyeK

– The View (@TheView) January 23, 2020

McCain’s stance on the matter had many viewers chatting, one of whom went to Twitter to say, “Make Megan out of the show. Her childish demeanor is unbearable. She behaves like a rebellious teenager, speaks quietly, and acts persecuted It ruins the flow of the conversation. “

“People like Meghan are so entrenched in their fantasy world of wealth and privileges that if they are authorized to do so, they won’t be able to see the truth for their purpose,” tweeted another user.

@ TheView For this reason I appreciate @ ananavarro’s voice … @MeghanMcCain summarizes all of her arguments as liberal vs. Conservative together (extreme probabilities of the spectrum), while the majority of Americans identify themselves as Democrats or Republicans. It is incredibly divisive and does not reflect us.

– It’s the speaking belly (@hauspotty), January 23, 2020

“Megan McCain is just overpaid privileged white who is labeled with political views. She is fussy and adds nothing but balancing act at every level. I don’t think she ever criticizes her Republican Party at any level. The Senate’s shameful behavior is absolutely outrageous . ” someone else wrote.

“I am scared that the view allows @MeghanMcCain to disparage our free press like an extreme right-wing nut. We cannot agree with a story that expresses N explicit displeasure, but to call it garbage.” done (especially now) is irrelevant. Another user added, “added a last user.

