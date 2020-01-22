Meghan McCain congratulates Whoopi Goldberg after being invited to Star Trek

advertisement

Meghan McCain warmly congratulates The View presenter Whoopi Goldberg after the original Star Trek: The next generation actress herself was invited by Patrick Stewart, Captain Jean-Luc Picard, to return to her role as Guinan in Star Trek: Picard Season 2.

The touching moment came in the Wednesday episode of the ABC talk show, when Stewart suddenly put the main offer for his co-star on the table from 1988 to 1993.

“I’m here with an official invitation and it’s for you, Whoopi,” said Stewart. “Alex Kurtzman, the lead producer on Star Trek: Picard, and all of his colleagues, one of whom I am, would like to invite you into season two.”

Seemingly surprised, Goldberg couldn’t help but suffocate when she hugged Stewart.

“I said that on the show, but Star Trek has been a great experience from start to finish,” she said sincerely. “I had the best, best, best time ever.”

Stewart agreed that “it was wonderful” when he first worked with Goldberg, adding that he “can’t wait to have you back with us”.

When Golberg’s co-hosts asked if the comedian needed to dye his hair to prepare for the return to her character, Stewart said she didn’t need to change anything to return to the show.

“She is Guinan and who knows what Guinan’s story really is,” he said. “That could be one of the fuss on the street!”

The acclaimed actor also talked about what it was like to return to the Picard character after almost two decades in the upcoming CBS all-access series.

“It’s just … Picard turned 18, and Patrick Stewart actually turned 18. And I don’t have to work on it because it’s me, it’s who I am now!” he said jokingly. “We have such a team of writers on this show, it’s amazing, and I wanted to show that Picard’s world has changed because Patrick’s world has certainly changed and we no longer live in the society we were in in 18 years have lived before. “

