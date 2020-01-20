advertisement

Meghan McCain has not been to Arizona since 2018 after the death of her father John McCain. The view co-host finally brought her home and shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram. The picture showed her sitting on a bench with a seat next to her and the American flag to the left of the vacancy with mountains in the background. She simply gave “512 days” as a heading to indicate the number of days since her father’s death. Her post received a lot of comments when people supported her when she first appeared in Arizona.

“Send yourself a gentle hug,” began a comment. “I know your father is with you in your special, beautiful place.”

Another wrote: “I am glad that you are at home in AZ. I send love to you and your family.”

Before traveling to the West, McCain spoke to PEOPLE about how she was finally ready to visit her.

“I’m really looking forward to the much-needed family time,” she said.

A source in the article added that “she knows how difficult the visit will be”, but that she realized that it was time to face reality. “After a crazy and emotionally exhausting week,” continued the source, “Meghan has a need to get out of the media bubble and remember the people she represents on TV every day.”

Her father was 81 at the time of his death. He suffered from a brain tumor. McCain paused briefly from The View before returning.

Past Father’s Day – McCain’s first without her father – proved difficult for her. She sent a tweet that day about how lonely she felt. “Someone else out there who fears Father’s Day this Sunday – I feel you and tried to find something positive for Sunday,” she wrote. “So, I want you to feel free to share stories on my timeline [Dead Dads Club] and I will share it. Maybe we all feel less alone? ‘

McCain joined The View in 2017. Back then she really wanted to start and be part of a “legendary” show.

“It’s so iconic to sit in this chair that Elisabeth [Hasselbeck] did so great,” McCain told The Hollywood Reporter. “Being conservative on this show is something I take very seriously and I look forward to giving the show a different perspective.”

