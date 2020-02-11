View co-host Meghan McCain recalled her father John McCain’s political victory shortly before the New Hampshire primaries. In a tweet, McCain wrote, Tomorrow is New Hampshire’s premier address. I look forward to my favorite times every four years. Very special people, a very special state. Live free or die my friends. Picture taken around 2000 when Dad kicked George Bushs A – in a historical shock. New Hampshire will surprise you. “Many of her followers commented on the post in one word:” I miss your father so much. Many thanks to you and your family for sharing it with us. I wish he was still with us. “

Your father should have been nominated in 2000. At that point I was still a Republican and your father was my type. I think the events that have changed our nation forever would have been very different.

– Sarah Wood (@sarahwoodwriter) February 11, 2020

“I voted for your father and I wanted him to win, but I absolutely hated thumbs down! We needed that voice and health care today would be better if it were thumbs up! I know you are yours Father worship and I think that’s great! ” said another user.

“I honestly wonder where we would be if your father won in 2000. I would have voted for him and I am a die-hard liberal. He was a great man and an important example for our nation in the future. I. ” think of him often, “wrote someone else.

SEE what THIS Republican Party has done to us now !! “Trump says supporters may ‘request’ that he not leave office after two terms

WASHINGTON – In Sunday morning tweets, President Donald Trump suggested that supporters would not want him to leave office after two terms. “

– Jo (@ jujo28) February 11, 2020

“I often think about how different our country would be if your father were still alive. As a cancer survivor, I called your father’s office so many times when the Senate tried to topple the ACA. When he gave his thumb down, I have.” “I literally cried my eyes,” added another user.

“My work on your father’s NH campaign in 2000 and 08 is one of my proudest and most memorable moments. The 2000 campaign was magical – or as he said – like catching lightning in a bottle. And his jokes! OMG. He could work a room, “said one last person.