Meghan McCain apparently won’t let these rumors about “lone wolves” die. The view co-host was recently addressed in a report claiming she was outlawed behind the scenes of the hit talk show ABC Daytime. She previously responded to the claims that she used the descriptor as a “lone wolf”, but she appears to double her recoil.

In an Instagram post uploaded on Thursday, McCain posed alongside CNN personality S.E. Cupp for a selfie. With her arm around the S.E. Cupp Unfiltered Host, McCain explained that Cupp was a member of their “wolf pack”. Cupp returned the favor on her own Instagram page with the hashtag “#Wolfpack” as the title.

In the comments to Cupp’s post, McCain wrote, “I love you beyond.”

The Wolf piece in question comes from a U.S. weekly report on January 9, in which a source claimed that McCain had terrible relationships with her co-hosts and other people involved in producing The View.

“Meghan is a lone wolf on The View and it was difficult to produce the show because of the tension and division,” the source claimed. “Whoopi and Meghan were very hostile all season and none of the women want to hide their feelings. The negativity has been present since last season and comes from the employees who work with them. “

The source also reported the events in a December section in which Whoopi Goldberg McCain, daughter of the late politician John McCain, said he should “stop talking”.

“When the show went on sale, Meghan got up from the table and was extremely upset. The other women ignored her and she walked away from the table,” the source said. “It was clear that the show’s staff thought it would not return. Two producers talked to Meghan, and she texted and checked her cell phone before deciding to return. There was an expression of defeat on her face. “

Off to the weekend to fool my lone wolf like … 🐺 pic.twitter.com/aEpEf1XIXc

– Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 10, 2020

This Instagram photo with Cupp isn’t the only time she’s responded to the report. Previously, she had written a gif-centered tweet on Friday, which was a cryptic response to the rumors.

