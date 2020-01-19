advertisement

A former press secretary of the queen has joined a choir that warns that Meghan may never officially return to Britain after a deal has been concluded to formalize the exit of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan will no longer use their “royal highness” titles, receive public funds or represent the monarchy abroad, according to the agreement set forth in statements from the Queen and Buckingham Palace.

In a breakthrough announced Sunday after the days of negotiations about the future of the couple, Buckingham Palace said that the couple would cease to be members of the royal family when a series of new arrangements were implemented over the next four months.

Has Meghan finally said goodbye to the UK?

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be very beloved members of my family,” the queen said in a personal statement released early Sunday morning (NZ time).

“I acknowledge the challenges they have experienced as a result of intensive control over the past two years and support their desire for a more independent life.

“It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement will enable them to build a happy and peaceful new life.”

The queen added that she was “particularly proud of how Meghan so quickly became one of the family” – an observation that led to skepticism because of the royal break that the family had torn for two years.

Dickie Arbiter, who served as the Queen’s press secretary for more than ten years, was among the skeptics.

“I doubt Meghan will actually return to the UK, which is a great shame because she was a great asset to both the royal family and the UK,” he told Nine Australia’s The Today Show.

Reports from Arbiter and various British gossip magazines that staff from the couple’s official UK residence are assigned to other posts within the royal family have further speculated that the duchess will not return in a meaningful or permanent capacity.

The prediction of Arbiter was confirmed by several British newspapers, including The Telegraph in London, which stated that after 72 working days as a senior member of the royal family, a visit to military families in Windsor in November might be Meghan’s last official engagement as a Royal.

A bomb attack on January 9 that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to step aside as senior members of the royal family, earn their own income and divide their time between Britain and Canada, took the queen, Prince Charles, and Prince William overwhelmed.

The trio, supported by palace officials, has since been working every day on a new model that gives Harry and Meghan the freedom they want, but does not threaten the monarchy or risk a public setback.

Among the new arrangements the couple will be known as Harry, Duke or Sussex and Meghan, Duchess or Sussex.

They will not use their “royal highness” style, but will not be stripped of it in a movement designed to look small in appearance.

In a surprising development, the couple agreed to reimburse the taxpayers the £ 2.4 million (NZD $ 4.7 million) cost of recent renovations to their Frogmore Cottage in the shadow of Windsor Castle. They will live in the building when they are in Great Britain.

The queen said she was “particularly proud of how Meghan became one of the family so quickly.”

In a separate statement, Buckingham Palace said that Harry and Meghan were “grateful” to the Queen and the family for their support.

“As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they must withdraw from royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for royal duties.

“With the Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. Although they can no longer formally represent the Queen, the Sussexes have made it clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values ​​of Her Majesty.”

Harry and Meghan will now be free to earn their own income in North America, but it is unclear if they can use their “Sussex Royal” brand after registering it as an official trademark last year. Experts have suggested that the couple could generate tens of millions of dollars in revenue each year from speeches and sponsorships.

Many think Meghan may never officially return to Britain.

Harry has also built up considerable wealth after inheriting millions from his mother, Princess Diana, and much of the tens of millions of pounds that the Queen Mother had transferred to a trust fund before her death.

He will also continue to receive money from Prince Charles, although it is unknown whether that will happen through the profits of the Duchy of Cornwall – a huge group of mainly regional lands and buildings managed by the Prince of Wales.

Profits from the 700-year-old private estate have long been used to fund the public, private, and charitable activities of Prince Charles’ and William and Harry’s households.

The palace said it would not comment on who would finance the couple’s security measures, but hinted that the British taxpayer would continue to bear the costs through the Home Office.

“There are established, independent processes to determine the need for government-funded security,” it said.

