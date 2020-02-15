When it comes to timeless style, you’ve come to the right place Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex may not be an official royal princess, she is definitely the queen of classic Americana fashion no matter where she goes.

Suits’ former actress underlines her roots in Los Angeles by rocking classic blue jeans from time to time. One of her favorite brands is DL1961, and Markle has a special affinity for this couple that can definitely complement any figure!

What can you not love about the DL1961 Instasculpt Emma Ankle Skinny Jeans? They are designed to look like your best self, which in turn significantly increases your confidence. Your sculpting technology adapts to every curve in the best possible way and emphasizes your figure exactly as you want it. Markle wore these jeans mostly on a royal tour of South Africa in October 2019, and the demand for them has been astronomical ever since!

The best thing about these jeans is how sustainable the brand behind them is. It is very important to be as environmentally friendly as possible. DL1961 uses ethically sourced cotton to make the fabric for its jeans, as well as water-efficient plant fibers that use significantly less water than other fabrics to make denim. While typical jeans use a whopping 1,500 gallons to make just one pair of pants, a DL1961 only uses eight!

These low DL1961 jeans are designed to sit right on the ankle with a tight fit. They are made in such a way that they never lose their shape even after repeated wear and washing. They are classically designed, without additional seams or decorations on the back pockets or in any other way. When it comes to timeless blue jeans, these are definitely winners.

We are not surprised that Markle chose this DL1961 Emma Jeans. They are guaranteed to make you look great and make you feel good when you buy them! They are also one of the most versatile pants we have seen. With the right top and accessories, you can easily make them look fantastic for an evening in the city, or wear them to work in casual clothes on a day. If you love them, we recommend you grab a pair now. With the official Markle seal of approval, we are sure that they will not be in stock for long!

Check it out: Get the DL1961 Instasculpt Emma Ankle Skinny Jeans for $ 179, available at Nordstrom!

