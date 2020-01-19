advertisement

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, has weighed the news of her attempt to withdraw from the royal family. Markle spoke to reporters from The Daily Mail and told them that he thought Markle and Prince Harry would “cheapen” the monarchy. These comments apparently came before the royal family announced their new agreement with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Markle’s father has been one of the most controversial characters in all reporting since she married into the royal family. He divorced Markle’s mother six years after his daughter was born, and some claim that due to his estrangement from Markle’s life, he was unable to publicly comment on her. Nevertheless, he remains up to date with the latest news about his daughter, including her departure from royal duties.

“With Meghan and Harry separating from the Royals, it’s disappointing to me because she actually has every girl’s dream,” he told The Daily Mail in a new television documentary. “Every young girl wanted to be a princess and she got it and now she throws it away … it looks like she’s throwing it away for money.”

advertisement

Thomas had no new knowledge of what might have caused the rift in the royal family, but he suspected that his daughter didn’t know either.

“I don’t know what they’re looking for. I don’t think they know what they’re looking for,” he said of Markle and Prince Harry.

“When they got married, they took on an obligation, and the obligation is to be part of the Royals and to represent the Royals. And it would be stupid for them not to do that. They destroy it, they make it cheaper, they make it shabby, they make it a walmart with a crown on it. It’s something ridiculous, you shouldn’t do that. “he concluded.

The Duchess of Sussex ‘s father, Thomas Markle, branded Harry and Meghan’ s decision to separate from the royal family as “disappointing” and “embarrassing” and called their new status “like Walmart” with a crown on “. Co / Hq4YVCb5KU pic.twitter.com/g9zrzYOFvX

– ITV News (@itvnews) January 19, 2020

Thomas has been in the hot water since his daughter’s engagement to Prince Harry to give interviews like this. He even got in trouble for helping to stage photos for a tabloid before the wedding, which caused him to lose his invitation. He allegedly had no contact with Markle since she was married.

On Saturday, Buckingham Palace announced that Markle, Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family had reached a new agreement for their “more private” life. As of spring, Markle and Prince Harry will relinquish all royal titles, military appointments, and public funds that exist more as private individuals than as official members of the monarchy. Queen Elizabeth added her own words to the statement, assuring the royal admirers that there were no hard feelings between herself and her grandson’s family.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be loved members of my family,” she said. “I recognize the challenges they have faced through intensive scrutiny over the past two years and support their desire for a more independent life.”

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is getting excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and log in!

advertisement