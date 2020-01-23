Meghan Markle's father Thomas suggests that she and Prince Harry 'cheapen the Royals'

advertisement

Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, believes that his daughter and Prince Harry “cheapen the royals” when they decide to step down from their royal duties. In an exclusive interview aired in the 90-minute documentary Thomas Markle: My Story, the Duchess of Sussex’s father commented on the “transition” of the pair of senior members of the royal family and accused them of the House of Windsor to transform into “a walmart with a crown on it.”

“They’re destroying it, making it cheaper, making it shabby – they’re now turning it into a Walmart with a crown on it.”

Meghan’s father has criticized the couple’s decision to withdraw from the royal family.

“When they got married, they took on an obligation, and the obligation is to be part of the Royals and to represent the Royals,” Markle said in the film, adding that it would be “stupid” if the couple did these obligations gives up. “This is one of the largest long-lived institutions of all time. They destroy it, make it cheaper and make it shabby – they shouldn’t do that.”

In his eyes, the couples are “lost souls” who are not sure what they are looking for.

“I think both are turning into lost souls at this point,” he said. “I don’t know what they’re looking for. I don’t think they know what they’re looking for.”

The interview, which aired on British Channel 5 on Wednesday but is not yet scheduled to premiere in the United States, came just weeks after Meghan and Harry announced their intention to step down as senior members of the royal family. The couple said that “after many months of thinking and internal discussions, the decision had been made” and announced that they would work to become “financially independent” and split their time between the UK and North America.

While the decision won Queen Elizabeth’s support, Markle expressed his refusal to move and told Weekly in a statement that he was “disappointed.”

However, Markle is not the only member of the Duchess’ family to oppose the decision. Her estranged sister Samantha Markle also expressed her disappointment.

“I think she really enjoyed it when the fabulous four and the photos of her hair blew in the wind and the smile and fictional British accent,” she said recently. “But when the public started to criticize the behavior and the expenses, the melody changed and it became a bit more of an attribution error that avoids responsibility and turns the script.”

As part of the deal, the Duke and Duchess, who have now returned to Canada, will retain their HRH titles, but will no longer use them. They will also “have to resign from royal duties, including official military appointments” and “no longer receive public funds for royal duties”.

