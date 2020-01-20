advertisement

Meghan Markle’s father claimed she was “cheapening” the royal family when she and Prince Harry were preparing to retire to their higher duties.

Thomas Markle’s relationship with his daughter has collapsed in recent years after he suffered a heart attack and wasn’t good enough to attend their wedding in 2018.

They haven’t spoken to each other since the wedding.

In an interview with Channel 5, he spoke about his daughter and her husband.

He described the royal family as “one of the largest long-lived institutions of all time”.

Thomas Markle claims that Harry and Meghan “cheapen” the royal family

(Image: PA)

“When they got married, they took on an obligation, and the obligation is to be part of the Royals and to represent the Royals,” he said.

And he said it would be “stupid” if they didn’t.

“This is one of the largest long-lived institutions ever.

“They destroy it, make it cheaper, make it shabby – they shouldn’t do that.”

He described the couple as “lost souls” who transform the royal family into a “Walmart with a crown”.

Samantha Markle was equally worried about her half-sister

(Image: Channel 5)

The 75-year-old Markle was shot in Mexico for his documentary.

He was close to his daughter when she grew up and paid her tuition.

But their relationship has irrevocably broken down in recent years, and he was even able to testify in the post on Sunday about the lawsuit over a letter he published against him.

Meghan’s half-sister Samantha also criticized her.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Canada House in London earlier this month

(Image: Getty Images)

“In my opinion, she really enjoyed it when the fabulous four and the photos of her hair blew in the wind and the smile and fictitious British accent,” she said.

“But when the public started criticizing their behavior and expenses, the tune changed and it became a bit more of an attribution mistake that avoided accountability and turned the script.”

Over the weekend, it turned out that Meghan and Harry will lose their HRH titles because they have decided to step down from their royal duties, but will keep the Duke and Duchess of Sussex names.

They won’t get a penny from public funds, something they wanted to work for when they said they wanted to become financially independent.

Though they keep private sponsors from charities, none of the visits will be on behalf of the Queen.

The changes are expected to take effect in the spring, with some final royal duties expected by then.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day in May 2018

(Image: Christopher Furlong / PA Wire)

In the meantime, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “the whole country” will wish the couple all the best.

It has also been announced that Meghan and Harry will repay £ 2.4m in taxpayers’ money used to renovate Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor property.

You pay the rent on the property.

Among the problems that still need to be resolved is the question of their security bill when they are in Canada, since the officials there are not interested in picking up the bill.

