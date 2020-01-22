Meghan Markle's famous sunglasses are back in stock - for now

advertisement

Radar participates in affiliate marketing. Radar is compensated for purchases when you click a link and buy something below. The prices valid at the time of publication are subject to change.

There was so much news Meghan Markle Lately, it’s been easy to delve into all the scandals, theories, and ever-changing details. We know that we are keeping an overview, but that does not mean that we leave our top priorities aside. When Duchess Meghan is in the picture, inspiration for fashion always comes first radar Team!

During her baby shower in New York, months before the birth of the adorable little Archie, Duchess Meghan was discovered not only in the elegant maternity style, but also with these sunglasses. They looked, like most things, great with her – and sales started immediately. Luckily we saw them back in stock, but who knows how long it will be before they disappear?

advertisement

Get the Le Specs Air Heart sunglasses from Amazon and Nordstrom! Also available here in turtle!

According to the reviewers, these Le Specs sunglasses feel like glamorous Hollywood actresses from the past decades, and we will definitely experience great Audrey Hepburn vibrations ourselves. Other modern stars also like Olivia Palermo are known to rock these shadows!

Buyers say that when they wear them, the compliments keep coming and they love how flattering the oversized look actually is on their face. They say that because of their coverage, they are a couple for days without makeup, and they love how they actually protect their eyes from the sun with 100% UV protection!

Get the Le Specs Air Heart sunglasses from Amazon and Nordstrom! Also available here in turtle!

These sunglasses are fat and have a slim cat eye effect. They may be oversized, but they are light and the glossy black acetate frame never lets us be weighed down or irritated. This is even the gold-colored metal strip that gives these beauties a touch of sophistication!

Le Specs is known for its “bold reinvention of classic forms” and, as buyers say, you can’t beat the price for the quality of the brand’s publications. And hey, don’t worry about scratching this high quality because these sunglasses come with a case! If we want to emulate the Duchess Meghan, we’ll get it right, whether we’re on our way to our baby shower or just taking a couple of sandwiches for lunch. These air hearts deserve it, and so do we!

Get the Le Specs Air Heart sunglasses from Amazon and Nordstrom! Also available here in turtle!

advertisement