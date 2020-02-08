An expert shared her views with Express.co.uk to reveal what she thought of the Duchess’ upbringing style and explained that there is no right or wrong way.

Martina Mercer, editor of Sunday Woman Magazine, said: “When comparing the parenting styles of Meghan and Kate, it is clear that, although very different, there are no right or wrong ways to raise a child.

“It is obvious that both love their children very much, but they have taken completely different paths when it comes to raising their offspring.”

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to step down from their duties as “high-ranking” royals and move to Canada, they have the option to keep Archie from prying eyes, and it is believed that her parenting style will diverge further what is considered “normal” for the royal family.

“After Harry and Meghan decided to avoid royal life, this different [parent] style becomes clear,” said Martina.

“Meghan’s upbringing style confused viewers when she was still in the limelight and performing royal duties. Some considered him to be almost unprofessional compared to the experiences we have had with upbringing royal children in the past.”

“Meghan and Harry waived royal expectations when they created a bubble around their small family that focused on Archie’s well-being.

“As with all new parents, it is clear that once Archie was born, they felt incredibly protected and didn’t care what they should do but focused on creating a world in which they could have family life the best way to record as a trio was normally possible, ”she added.

Meghan’s parenting has often “confused” royal viewers because it seems to be in stark contrast to the Duchess of Cambridge’s approach.

While Meghan was strictly private and avoided the usual royal protocol and only a few pictures of Archie’s general public were available, Kate took a different approach and embraced the royal traditions and expectations.

Martina said: “Kate has understood her responsibility from the beginning and has chosen to follow the royal tradition.

“She ticked every box, from the photo shoot after birth to the annual photos of the children, while making the most of royal privileges, such as the army of staff who help raise the children.”

However, the expert emphasized that “neither way is wrong”.

“Neither is wrong,” she said. “However, Meghan and Harry would have received constant public criticism for their non-traditional parenting style if they hadn’t decided to move away from royal life.

“It was clear that once Archie was born, Harry and Meghan’s heart ruled their heads and they wanted to follow their natural maternal and paternal instincts without the rigidity of royal life.

“Kate and William obviously love their children, but they also understand the tremendous responsibility associated with a royal family, and Kate’s upbringing ensures that their children adopt the royal way of life from the start and that the children continue to have tradition and grow publicly respected royals, ”she explained.

But what did other parenting experts say about this?

Parenting expert and founder of Babyopathy, Angela Spencer, said: “I think it is extremely difficult to be a parent in this decade because in times of social media, every step we take is scrutinized but for a mother in The spotlight from Royal is even worse.

“Having parents in public would be every mother’s nightmare, but the Duchess of Cambridge does it with such grace and serenity that I have to say that I’m a bit jealous.

“It is nice to see how she deals with her children so naturally and that they can obviously incorporate their individuality into their public life.

“The caring, positive nature of their parenting shines through their children,” she added.

Education expert Elizabeth Notugu added: “Neither method is wrong in my opinion, and although many will criticize the Duchess of Sussex for choosing to take Archie away from royal traditions, this could be for those of us who are not of royal descent, the case is quite similar to the upbringing of our children and is it that bad?

“After all, Archie is not a heir to the throne. Why should he be bound by the same traditions as his cousins?

“I think Kate is a fantastic mother and she is doing the best she can in her situation and position of power.

“In the end, both mothers want what’s best for their children, and we can’t say that one is better than the other because their situation is very different.”