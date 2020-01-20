Meghan Markle, the royal son of Prince Harry

advertisement

Fans have been wondering who would be voted as for months Baby Archie‘S Godfather, and it seems the wait is over! Almost a year later Meghan Markle and Prince Harry greeted her little bundle of joy, it has been uncovered Tiggy Pettifer (born Legge-Bourke) and Mark dyer were chosen as the godmother and godfather of the youngest member of the royal family.

According to Us Weekly, the royal couple chose Tiggy, formerly Harry, 35, and brother Prince WilliamNanny as well as mark who is Prince CharlesHonorary officer to be the loving godfather of her 8 month old child. The Sunday Times first reported the news on Saturday, January 18.

Meghan, 38, and Harry, who signed the bond in May 2018 and welcomed Archie in May 2019, chose the couple because they are very close to the family. Tiggy was a nanny for Harry and William, 37 for years, while Mark was also one of the Duke of Sussex’s closest friends and mentors after his mother’s death Princess Diana in 1997.

Royal admirers were confident that Meghan and Harry would announce their son’s godparents when they baptized him in July 2019, as members of the royal family traditionally shared the names of their children’s godparents at the time of their baptism. At that time, however, Buckingham Palace released a statement confirming that the information would not be disclosed.

“The godparents who match their wishes will remain private,” was the announcement after Meghan and Harry decided to stay calm.

The exciting update to Baby Archie comes just over a week after his royal mother and father announced they would officially step down as senior members of the royal family. Meghan and Harry unveiled the shocking news in a bombshell statement posted on their shared Instagram page on January 8th. According to the news, a source told Closer Weekly why the royal couple long to get out of the royal spotlight.

“Archie is their # 1 priority,” the royal insider recently told Closer. The recent decision to step down from her royal duties could convince her to officially leave London. “Moving to Canada is definitely an option for Harry and Meghan. You could also give Archie a more normal upbringing in Canada, away from the London media circus, which is a priority for the royal couple. ‘

