Meghan Markle, Serena Williams' cutest quotes about their friendship

A special bond! Meghan Markle and Serena Williams have turned their backs for years.

The former suit star and tennis winner first met when they competed in the same flag football team at DIRECTV’s Celebrity Beach Bowl in February 2014. In the months after the event, Meghan showed support for Williams in her tennis games and more.

“My eyes are closed, but my heart is so open!”, Meghan signed a sweet snapshot of the couple on Instagram in September 2016. “So proud of your new @serenawilliams Happy collection, I could be there to support you xx #NYFW.”

Although Meghan started spending more time in London after getting to know each other Prince Harry, her friendship with Williams has not suffered. The athlete even attended the couple’s royal wedding in May 2018.

“You know, I’ve known Meghan for years, so it was good to see my boyfriend happy,” Williams InStyle said in June 2018 about the wedding.

Less than a year later, Grand Slam title winner Meghan’s New York baby shower was planned at the Mark Hotel in New York in February 2019. (The Duchess of Sussex was pregnant with son Archie at the time.)

“Planning something like this is very time-consuming,” said Williams in an interview with Business of Fashion in April 2019.

Williams again proved to be a good friend in January 2020 after Meghan and Harry announced they would quit the royal family.

“Yes. I have absolutely no comments about it,” joked Williams after a reporter asked during an interview after the game at the Australian Open how she found Meghan’s “extraordinary and historical” move. “But good try. You tried. Good made.”

Scroll through to read the best quotes from Meghan and Williams:

