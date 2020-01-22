Meghan Markle secretly visited the animal shelter in London

advertisement

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, visits Canada House on January 20, 2020 in London, UK. Tim Rooke / Shutterstock

Meghan Markle returned to the royal family’s drama on social media to share photos from a recent surprise visit to The Mayhew London shelter.

The retired actress, 38, posted the cute pictures on Sussex Royal’s Instagram account on Wednesday, January 22. She showed how she listened carefully to the volunteer when she stood next to a needy dog.

“Earlier this month, the Duchess of Sussex visited the amazing people at Mayhew to hear about the incredible progress that was made during the festive season,” the caption said. “The Duchess of Sussex, who has been a proud patron of Mayhew since January 2019 and has long understood the connection between animal welfare and the common good, praises the people at Mayhew for the important work they do every day.”

Meghan Markle Courtesy of @ sussexroyal / Instagram

The Mayhew is one of the first patronages of the former suit star as king, despite Meghan and her Prince HarryThe charity has recently withdrawn from its duties and looks forward to the couple continuing to support them in the future.

“We look forward to continuing to work with our patron to help more animals and people. 🐶🐱💜 “read a statement from The Mayhew on Instagram.

Pictures of Meghan’s visit to the kennel in early January are in the middle of her transition from royal life. On Monday, January 20, she was seen smiling widely on a walk with her 8-month-old son Archie and her dogs in a park in Vancouver Island, Canada. The next day, Harry, 35, met again with his wife and son Archie after ironing out the details of their new agreement Queen Elizabeth the second in London.

Meghan Markle Courtesy of @ sussexroyal / Instagram

After lengthy discussions about the “complex” situation, the 93-year-old queen confirmed at the weekend that her grandson and Meghan would no longer use their royal titles or would receive public funding for their royal duties.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be popular family members. I acknowledge the challenges that have arisen from the intense scrutiny over the past two years and support your desire for a more independent life, ”said Buckingham Palace statement on January 18.

As the couple continues to get used to life outside the royal family, a source in the new Us Weekly edition reveals that Meghan is “so happy” to start a new chapter with Harry and get back to work soon.

“Meghan loves the idea of ​​being the breadwinner,” says the insider. “She has no plans for another show like Suits, but Harry encouraged her to do more voice-over work, writing, producing, and directing in her spare time.”

