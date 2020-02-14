Sneaky royals! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Stanford University to discuss some ideas regarding the new nonprofit they are establishing, sources told Closer Weekly. The royal couple were able to hold back when they stepped onto the Stanford, Calif. School campus to meet with professors on February 11th.

“Harry and Meghan visited Stanford University on Tuesday,” said a royal insider, Closer. “They came from Vancouver for the day and met with professors to discuss their charity work and develop new ideas.”

The source noted that the Duke of Sussex [35] and Meghan [38] “did not publish the visit and held it back.” The insider also made it clear that the couple’s trip to the Ivy League school was “not a paid visit. “

“Despite rumors, the Sussex people don’t just focus on making money for themselves,” the source continued. “They use their positions to work with charities and help others, which is their top priority.”

Harry and Meghan’s visit to Stanford University came weeks after they announced that they would officially resign from their royal duties. The red-haired king and former Suits actress, who signed the covenant in May 2018 and welcomed their nine-month-old son Archie in May 2019, released a statement on January 8, announcing their decision, the time between Britain and split North America. as well as becoming financially independent of Queen Elizabeth,

Since they announced their shocking news, the lovers have been enjoying well-deserved R&R in a quaint island town in Canada. “It’s a lifestyle Harry has never experienced before,” a former insider told Closer, “and he loves every minute from that.”

Although the royal couple “finally feels at peace,” the source added, Meghan and Harry could return to London earlier than we thought considering the Queen’s annual Commonwealth ceremony will be held in Britain on March 9th ,

“Elizabeth has asked Harry and Meghan to return to the UK for the annual Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey – this will be one of their last royal commitments,” a third insider told Closer. “She’d like to see him again. And despite all the drama, she misses Harry and doesn’t want him to feel alienated from the family.”

It may be a strange transition time for Meghan and Harry, but it seems that they have never been happier!