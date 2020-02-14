Meghan Markle and Prince Harry giggle as she wears party hats next to the publisher of British Vogue in a new video. She and Edward Enninful wear glittering hats and call Jane Fonda on the phone in the fluffy clip.

Meghan’s video with the editor of US Vogue described how she and the journalist got together.

The post headline reads: “@edward_enninful, the editor-in-chief of @britishvogue, said today:” #ForcesForChange, guest published by The Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal, was our fastest-selling edition in #BritishVogue history (sold out in 10 Days) and the best-selling edition of the last decade. I can’t wait to see what’s in 2020 … “

“To celebrate, we wanted to share this never-before-seen behind-the-scenes video with Edward and the Duchess of Sussex about creating this special edition. Please note that this was filmed in London last August.

“Congratulations to everyone who participated in the September 2019 edition and a big thank you to everyone who supported and contributed to the success!”

Many were unimpressed by the Duchess’ decision to publish the video.

One wrote: “How embarrassing and selfish !!”

Another said the move was “self-congratulating to seek attention”.

But some loved looking into Meghan’s Vogue companies.

One said: “I love this Vogue video behind the scenes of Meghan on SussexRoyal’s Instagram page. She just seems to be such a beautiful person with the brightest spirit! Love her.”

“Meghan is so excited about the video behind the scenes of British Vogue!” Said another.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to have insulted the royal family with their parenting decisions.

Meghan had a very special goal in mind, Zoe Bonser, show director at The Baby Show, told Express.co.uk.

She suggested: “One of the main areas that comes up again and again when looking at Meghan is that privacy and the best possible upbringing of Baby Archie are crucial.

“For example, Meghan and Harry decided to waive Archie’s royal title, keep it out of the spotlight, parents without an army of employees, etc.

“It seems that they are in their own happy, private bubble.”