Meghan Markle joined the royal family in 2018 when she married Prince Harry during a lavish wedding ceremony in the St. George Chapel, Windsor. Recently the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped a bomb when they announced through their official Instagram that they were planning to “take a step back” as “senior” royal members.

Although their decision blinded the nation and their family, Queen Elizabeth issued a statement after the announcement, through Buckingham Palace, in full support of their decision to divide their time between England and North America, as well as the decision that Meghan and Harry will no longer use their HRH titles after the transition period.

According to the analysis of their recent body language and body language from before their six-week trip to Canada, the duke and duchess are now trying to return to their carefree and relaxed roots.

Body language expert Judi James told Express.co.uk exclusively that the couple was anxious and haunted before they went on a trip, Harry even lost his characteristic cheeky grin since the media attention attack in recent years.

She said: “Poker players often signal their most intense body language signals of anxiety and unrest when they see that they have a winning hand, indicating what a false reading can be when their hands shake and sweat look like someone about to be the game.

“Harry also showed hints that he was a spooky and increasingly concerned man before their journey through Canada, with his expression wide and reflective, and that characteristic boyish grin that offered only limited appearances,” she added.

According to the expert, however, the decision to leave the royal family has helped to put the cheeky grin back on Harry’s face, as he now feels free from his burdens.

“His more recent shows since their decision to quit as royals have seen that grin return, however, especially when he organized his last royal event at Buckingham Palace,” the body language expert revealed.

“He looked like the naughty boy of the royal family again, smiling, joking and cheerful, with more subtle hand signals, such as his ability to touch his wedding ring, suggesting he missed his wife.”

According to Judi, before the announcement broke out when he and Meghan visited Canada House, he still looked subdued and protective outside the building, but once in the safe neighborhood of media eyes he was able to relax.

“When he visited Canada House, he still looked subdued, touring Meghan, or speeding her up in a protective manner, but then she got the lead as soon as they got in for their meeting,” Judi said.

On the other hand, Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, has maintained a fairly relaxed and confident look during her public appearances, before and after her visit to Canada.

Judi said: “Meghan’s body language, however, has been a revelation throughout the drama. When she has shown moments of a desire to reject her royal role and flee abroad, apart from the one very planned looking moment of what happened during the Tom Bradbury interview looked like emotional distress, I must have missed it.

“Both before and after their trip to Canada, she looked confident, smiling and cheerful, and she showed signs that she enjoys the attention and admiration and uses some royal body language in the meantime,” she added.

“There were no signs of rebellion or avoidance from her and from the moment they were engaged, she seemed to urge Harry to also enjoy their engagements, give him a loving look and flattering look plus a few small rubs and touches of reassurance when they were before the press and the public.

“Of course Meghan is an actress, which means that it could have been easier for her to mask her real feelings. The only constant change she has recently undergone is that she appears to take on a slightly more casual appearance, suggesting a visual return to the carefree woman she presumably was before joining the royal family. “

The analysis of body language suggests that although Harry has an advantage in being part of the royal family all his life, it is Meghan who displays body language signals that she is more confident and relaxed in functions and in their current situation.

This week, Meghan Markle sent Instagram back in the melt after posting unseen photos from her last visit to the UK.

The Duchess of Sussex made a secret visit to an animal welfare organization during her short visit to London two weeks ago, her assistants revealed yesterday.

Meghan Markle visited the Mayhew center in Kensal Green, North West London, to hear about the “incredible progress made during the festive period.”

The Sussex Royal Instagram account posted two photos of her yesterday morning during a visit to the center, where she has been patron for a year.

