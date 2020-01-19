advertisement

Duchess MeghanClose friend Jessica Mulroney shared a hopeful post about the future and sent their love to “those who carry the weight of bullies” shortly after the news from Meghan and husband Prince HarryThe royal resignation agreement failed on Saturday, January 18.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan step back from the higher tasks: everything we know about their rocky royal path

The stylist, 40, posted a screenshot of a message sent to her by a commentator who wrote that a photo of Mulroney said “Pretty! But you look super old in this picture – but still beautiful. “

advertisement

“I get messages like this every day. I’m not asking for pity because they don’t hurt me, but they hurt so many, ”wrote Good Morning America. “Social media doesn’t go away. It’s a business tool, it can be an incredible place to recharge, but it can be dark. “

Mulroney, who was friends with the Duchess of Sussex [38] when Meghan lived in Canada and made suits, announced that she was “organizing a conference on social media use as a positive platform”.

Duchess Meghan’s inner circle: meet her closest friends

“I can’t wait to share it with you soon,” she added. “Send love to everyone who carries the weight of tyrants and let’s find a way to teach our children the right decency. At the end of this tunnel, a light is on.”

Her words came shortly after Queen Elizabeth the second said in a statement that she and senior members of the royal family had agreed with Harry, 35, and his wife about their plans to step down as high-ranking royals and become financially independent.

“After months of discussions and recent discussions, I am pleased that we have found a constructive and supportive path for my grandson and his family together,” said the 93-year-old monarch on Saturday. “I recognize the challenges they have faced through intensive testing over the past two years and support their desire for a more independent life.”

Buckingham Palace revealed that Meghan and Harry will give up their titles “His Royal Highness” and “Her Royal Highness” because “they are no longer members of the royal family.”

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan: a timeline of their relationship

Under the new agreement, which will come into force in the spring, they will lay down their royal duties, but will keep their private patronage. However, Harry will give up his official military appointments and the couple will no longer receive public funds for royal duties.

The royal correspondent of the sun Emily Andrews tweeted on Saturday that the couple who shared the son Archie, 8 months, is still paying a little less than $ 3 million a year from Harry’s father Prince CharlesDuchy of Cornwall.

The couple announced their plans to change their role on Instagram on January 8, announcing that they intend to split their time between the UK and North America. Harry, Meghan and Archie spent a six-week Christmas break in Canada and were accompanied by their mother. Doria Ragland, The Duchess is currently with Archie on Vancouver Island and spontaneously visited a women’s center on Tuesday, January 14th.

Harry stayed in the UK and performed at Buckingham Palace earlier this week. He will take part in an event with his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Duchess Kate on Sunday, January 19th in the palace. Harry is expected to return to Canada shortly afterwards.

advertisement