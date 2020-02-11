Meghan Markle wants to give her husband a Hollywood makeover, RadarOnline.com can report exclusively.

Markle, 38 and Prince HarryThe 35-year-old plans to spend the summer with A-listeners. “Jen [Aniston] will be in Canada by June or July to start filming, and there will be plenty of opportunities for them to hang out in LA once Meghan and Harry are in town, “the insider added. “They’re looking forward to meeting” in Los Angeles, but she wants to get him in shape in preparation for their upcoming move.

“He’s put on a few pounds lately, especially on the face, and Meg has told him to fix it,” a source near the couple told Radar only. “That means going back to the gym, reducing carbs, and working with a trainer at least every other day.”

As readers know, Meghan and Harry, 35, have given up their royal duties and titles and are exploring their new lives outside of the Buckingham and Windsor Palaces.

You moved to Canada but want to spend some time in California.

As Radar previously reported, “they have started looking around online” and hope to “find something that suits their needs.”

“Meghan would like to hold meetings in the house and also be able to welcome and entertain friends,” added the source.

Actress Jennifer Aniston could even join them if she isn’t too busy in Canada to shoot the sequel to Murder Mystery.

Regardless of who her potential guests are, the former Suits actress would at least want to make sure that she and Harry make a good impression.

“She wants her to look like a million dollars when she shows up for dinner with something like that George and AmalSo he also has to work on his style and make his wardrobe less stuffy, ”the source revealed. “Meghan organizes everything and Harry goes in her direction.”

While in Los Angeles, she may be working on her new appearance with Disney, a long cry from her “scam” days.

As Radar reported exclusively, Meghan once claimed to be in a union to play a small role in a pilot project for Century City, a 2004 CBS show.