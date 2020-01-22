Meghan Markle news: Thomas Markle body language 'surprised' while Harry and Meghan take a step back

advertisement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently announced that they are taking a “step back” to work as “senior” members of the royal family. The documentary, Thomas Markle: My Story, was broadcast tonight and revealed what Meghan’s father thinks of the decision. What does his body language reveal in the program?

Thomas doesn’t think he has had a close relationship with Meghan for almost two years and the documentary will focus on recent events.

In the program, viewers will follow Thomas in the days after Meghan and Harry announced their decision to step back.

It will show that Thomas makes bold statements about what he thinks of the decision of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

He said: “When they married, they took on an obligation, and the obligation is to be part of the royal family and represent the royal family. This is one of the largest settings with a long lifespan ever.

“They destroy it, they chew it, make it poor … they shouldn’t do this.”

However, his body language may have given a greater indication of how Thomas felt, an expert told Express.co.uk.

Judi James, body language expert, explained: “Thomas Markle’s slow, gentle, often monotonous trait implies that he is a sad, naive and confused man entangled in the storm around his daughter.

“But his body language often looks much more like his background experience in the film world and the PR minefield around it.”

In the documentary, Thomas makes bold statements and will call Meghan and Harry’s decision “shameful”.

Judi said his body language suggests that he was aware of the impact of what he said.

“His second sound bite comes with a raised eyebrow that wobbles a little,” she added.

“When he talks about Meghan” throwing it away for money, “he shrugs as if he is fully aware of the impact of his words.

“When he says it’s ’embarrassing’, he closes his eyes in a cut off, but there is also a slight smile around his lips.”

