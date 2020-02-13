Meghan Markle, Laverne Cox and Jane Fonda. Shutterstock (3)

In her element! Meghan Markle Let go and talk to other stars in a video behind the scenes of their Forces for Change partnership with British Vogue.

Meghan Markle over the years

The Duchess of Sussex, 38, and editor-in-chief Edward Enninful has reworked the details of her role as guest editor of the September 2019 issue in the clip. By text message, she asked the journalist to help her sponsor Smart Works, which led to a tea meeting at Kensington Palace. Meghan was the first person to publish British Vogue as a guest when asked to take the arrangement a step further.

“You have an editorial eye. I mean, I’ve never seen anything like it,” raved Enninful in the Instagram video released on Thursday, February 13th. “You were so thorough from start to finish.”

Meghan noted the importance of reflecting all areas of life in the magazine: “Everyone, no matter who he is, who addresses this issue should be able to see it, and I’m really proud that we have achieved it. “

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan: a timeline of their relationship

The former actress and Enninful then celebrated their hard work with fascinators and noisemakers. “I hope it’s okay,” she said, laughing at the surprise.

Meghan later called the women featured in the issue Laverne Cox to Yara Shahidi and Jane Fonda, “Oh my god,” answered 47-year-old Orange Is the New Black in shock when she realized who was on the other end of the line.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s drama: knowing everything

The alum of the suits could not hold back their praise for the adult Star 20. “I’m not kidding you, the very first name I wanted on the cover was you,” she said to Shahidi.

Fonda, the 82-year-old actress, raved about Meghan’s initiative. “I am so proud of you for using your great platform and strong voice, and it is a great honor for me to be part of it with these other great women,” she said. “Thank you for taking me in.”

The official Instagram account of the Sussexes explained the reason for the publication of the video on Thursday. “Earlier today @edward_enninful, editor-in-chief of @britishvogue, shared: ‘#ForcesForChange, guest published by The Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal, was our fastest-selling #BritishVogue story (sold out in 10 days) and the best-selling Edition of the last decade. I can’t wait to see what’s in store in 2020 … “was the headline.” To celebrate, we wanted to share this unprecedented behind-the-scenes video with Edward and the Duchess of Sussex about creating this special edition. Please note that this was filmed in London last August. “

The Forces for Change edition featured 15 women who have a positive impact on the world, as well as Megan’s interview with Michelle Obama,

Listen to Us Weekly’s hot Hollywood on Spotify as Us publishers break the hottest entertainment news every week!

