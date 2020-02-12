Closer Weekly participates in affiliate marketing. Closer Weekly receives compensation for purchases made when you click a link and buy something below. Prices are correct at the time of publication, but are subject to change.

Washing our hair is such a burden. If we can avoid it, we will. Drying and styling can take forever, but if we don’t make an effort, we won’t be happy with the results. In general, it’s okay to spend a day or even a week between washes. We don’t want to wash our hair from its natural oils by washing it. Unfortunately, waiting often leads to greasy-looking curls, loss of shape, and ruffles galore. Then we turn to dry shampoo. But so many dry shampoos make our hair look worse and feel even worse!

The Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray improves the dry shampoo many times over. We’re big fans, but it could be the biggest fan of them all Meghan Markle herself, who raved about how the product made her hair watch TV when she was still turning suits. She said if her hair felt weighted, her hairdresser would have her stoop so that she could spray her curls with this texturing spray, and then let her do a dramatic hair stroke to stand up and add “a little more bounce” to the side Duchess Meghan are other celebrities big Oribe fans, among them Elizabeth Olsen and Kate Hudson!

Nordstrom

Check it out: Check out the Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray while it’s still in stock!

Other buyers also rave about how this Oribe spray changed their hair care. It was called the “best product (they ever bought)” in their entire lives and loved how it “tripled” the volume in their hair. We buy a lot, that just drives us a little crazy! Another buyer said that the hair looks even better than right after washing! Others mentioned how much they loved that it “left no sticky residue” and “smelled like a dream”. No strange powdery smell (or powdery look)!

This texturing spray has been formulated with patented polymers that absorb oil at our roots. Don’t worry that the polymers will eat away more than they should. This light spray is said to be color and keratin treatment safe! The only thing we’ll lose is unwanted fat and flatness while gaining so much more! This product can leave us with silky smooth, light and voluminous hair that lasts all day until night!

One thing we particularly love about this Oribe spray is that it is invisible. So many dry shampoos, whether powder or spray, tend to leave a white film on our hair, even if we comb it through or shake it with our fingers. We didn’t sign up for a dandruff look! We want our hair products to selflessly take a back seat and make our hair look naturally voluminous.

This spray is recommended for pretty much every hair type, including coarse, curly, normal, fine, color-treated, dry, damaged and oily. The main ingredients are antioxidants that can help maintain moisture balance and protect color, and aloe vera, a popular ingredient in hair care, skin care, and even drinks! Here the aloe vera can smooth, hydrate and nourish our thirsty curls.

Nordstrom

Check it out: Check out the Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray while it’s still in stock!

What else do we love about this Oribe spray? How about the fact that it’s vegan, paraben free, sulfate free, and gluten free? We only leave room for the good things in our ingredient lists. It even claims to provide UV protection for our hair!

To use this spray, we don’t have to be a professional hairdresser or wannabe hairdresser. Just shake it, spray a little on the hair, build it until we get the right amount of volume, and dishevel the hair! This spray may also provide some hold, so we can also hold waves, curls, and braids in place.

This spray is available in two sizes. One is for home and one for our wallet so we can take it with us wherever we go. A texture refresh in the middle of a hard working day or after a long drive or flight is the perfect pick-me-up, so that we not only look good, but also feel good. Just be discreet so employees and travel companions don’t try to steal everything for themselves!

Check it out: Check out the Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray while it’s still in stock!