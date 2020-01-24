advertisement

Meghan Markle’s first interview since she and Prince Harry revealed their plans to leave the British royal family, as senior members will not be on the Ellen DeGeneres show. Despite a recent report from The Daily Mail, royal sources told Entertainment Tonight Markle that she was not about to appear on her friend’s show. DeGeneres and Markle have been friends for years after meeting long before Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

Sources reported early Friday that the Daily Mail Markle would appear on DeGeneres’ show.

“Ellen and Meghan have already discussed a session interview. It has been underway for some time,” said a source. “[Meghan] said Ellen understood her pain and suffering. She embodies authenticity. [Meghan] feels like related spirits.”

The source said the decision to speak to DeGeneres instead of Oprah Winfrey would be a disappointment for Winfrey.

“After all, Oprah courted Meghan’s mother by spending the day in Montecito, getting an invitation to the wedding, and supporting the couple’s decision to retire fairly vocal,” the source said.

“Meghan loves Ellen and loves the fact that she and Portia are great animal lovers,” the insider continued. “She said that they have stayed in touch since they met in person and came close. She said that they actually have a lot in common and that Ellen has been a great support, especially since they moved to Canada.”

However, a royal source told Entertainment Tonight that the report was “categorically wrong”.

The representatives of Markle and DeGeneres made no comment.

Markle spoke for the first time in May 2016 in an interview with Best Health about meeting DeGeneres. She said they met in a dog rescue center when DeGeneres and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, suddenly came in. DeGeneres helped convince Markle to adopt their first dog. Bogart.

“Ellen goes, ‘Is that your dog?'” Said the future Duchess of Sussex at the time. “And I said, ‘No’ and she says, ‘You have to take this dog.’ And I said, “Well, I decide.” And she says, “Save the dog!”

“It’s like Oprah telling you to do something,” Markle continued. “I sit and hold him and she says, ‘Have you found a name for him yet?’ And I said, “Well, I think I would call him Bogart,” and she says, “You’re taking the dog home.” And she goes outside to get in her car, but instead of getting in, she turns and knocks on the window and shouts: “Take the dog!” And so I took him home. Because Ellen told me. “

DeGeneres and de Rossi also went to London in the summer to meet Markle, Harry and their son Archie. In August, she went to Twitter to defend the royal couple.

“Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their wildlife conservation work,” DeGeneres tweeted. “They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine that if you were just trying to improve the world, you would be attacked for everything you do.”

DeGeneres called the couple “so incredible” in one episode in September.

“They are the cutest couple and so down to earth,” DeGeneres said at the time. “I see that they are under attack and it’s not fair. They are just two of the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. They do so much good for the world.”

Photo credit: Getty Images

