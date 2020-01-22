advertisement

Meghan Markle It is tired of the paparazzi popping up everywhere and she is serious about protecting the baby Archie.

Meghan fights for her privacy and that of Archie and the pushbacks received have contributed to TMZ HarryRetire as senior royals.

A new photo of Meghan walking on the Pacific coast island with Archie and two dogs appeared on some British media platforms and social media and the duchess does not take it lightly.

Sources told TMZ that Markle thought she had an idea of ​​what to expect if she married in the British royal family, but she was surprised to take a closer look at herself and her baby boy than she had expected.

Regarding the recent photos of Meghan and baby Archie, lawyers claim that the photos were taken by photographers hiding in bushes and spying. They say they did not agree, accuse the photographers of harassment and are prepared to take legal action, BBC reports.

