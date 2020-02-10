Meghan Markle teaches her husband, Prince Harry, how to cut off some of the “backstabbers” that have shown up in the following pairs Royal Exit – and he takes notes, RadarOnline.com can report exclusively.

Harry, 35, wanted to get rid of someone who did not support his and his wife’s decision, and asked Meghan, 38, who is known for her diva, for help–like ways.

“He wants to delete all of the backstabbers that have come out of the wood and have criticized them since the announcement, ”a source told Radar exclusively. “Meghan helped him take these people out of his life, not only on social media, but also to delete their numbers and addresses from his contact book and to destroy any photos or letters that they have exchanged over the years.”

Radar readers know that Meghan and Harry surprised the world when they announced that they will step down from their duties as senior members of the royal family.

The bombing caused chaos and tension among the royals, and the family held an emergency meeting to discuss and bypass Meghan and Harry’s shock Decision.

After the meeting, the queen announced that she was supporting her the couple’s efforts, despite the wish that they would continue to perform their duties as full-time members of the royal family.

Days later, Radar reported that the palace had taken the two away HRH titles that decide the Duke and Duchess of Sussex no longer officially represent Her Majesty.

Meghan and Harry decided to leave the royal family, radar experienced exclusively Prince William and Kate Middleton are also enthusiastic.

“There are no tears for Meghan to leave,” an insider previously told Radar. “William and Kate couldn’t be happier with Harry’s and Meghan’s decision.”

Radar also learned exclusively Duchess Camilla may have encouraged her decision to leave.

“She knew this was in the works and actually told Meghan to follow her heart and go if she had to,” a royal friend Radar had said.

It remains to be seen if Harry will consider Camilla [72], William [37] and Kate [38] as backstabbers – but Meghan is preparing her husband to get rid of them if they do.

“She teaches him how to be ruthless and not do things halfway because it shows weakness,” the source concluded.“Needless to say Harry follows her every word. “