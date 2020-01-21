Meghan Markle goes with Archie, Prince Harry flies to Canada

advertisement

Mom mode! Meghan Markle was seen enjoying her time in Canada with 8-month-old Archie and the family dogs as her husband. Prince Harryflew out of London to join them.

The relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over the years

38-year-old Markle was photographed on Monday, January 20, on a walk with her son and two dogs in Vancouver Island, Canada. It was bundled on photographs published by the Daily Mail. She was wearing a hat and walking shoes as she carried Archie in a harness through Horth Hill Regional Park.

advertisement

The same day, Harry, 35, was said to have flown to his wife and son after staying in London to clarify the details of his and Meghan’s new roles in the royal family. The telegraph reported that the prince was missing Prince WilliamFirst solo reception on Monday evening at Buckingham Palace.

Meghan Markle and son Archie. Tim Rooke / Shutterstock; Toby Melville / POOL / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

The new roles of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: everything we know

Harry attended a meeting of African leaders in London before returning to North America one day to be with his family after speaking about his and Meghan’s evolving roles and admitting that the changes made him “deeply sad.” was “no other option.”

As Us Weekly previously reported, Buckingham Palace released a statement on Saturday, January 18, stating that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “will not use their HRH titles because they are no longer members of the royal family are.”

The decision is made just over a week after Meghan and Harry announced on January 8th that they will split their time between North America and the UK and work to “become financially independent while Her Majesty the Queen remains full.” to support”. on resigning from their “senior” roles.

The couple intends to repay the estimated $ 3.1 million spent on the Frogmore Cottage renovation. It is believed that Harry’s father Prince Charlesthe couple will give nearly $ 3 million annually.

Queen Elizabeth the second said in a statement on Saturday that she was “pleased” to have found a constructive and supportive path for my grandson and family who want to live a “more independent life”.

The most shocking royal feuds in history

After the couple released their shocking statement in early January, the former Suits star returned to Canada on January 10 to be with his son, who had left a nanny after the trio’s vacation break in December 2019.

The former actress first appeared in public on January 14 when she went unannounced to a women’s center in Canada and had tea with the group of women there.

“Look who we had tea with today!” The Downtown Eastside Women’s Center has taken a photo of the native California woman with a group of eight other women on her Facebook page. “The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues that affect women in the community.”

advertisement