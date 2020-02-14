Meghan Markle and Prince Harry posted a video on their SussexRoyal Instagram account yesterday. The picture showed the Duchess of Sussex speaking about her guest issue of Vogue last September.

Another Instagram user wrote: “I love that. Fastest sales issue ever. Largest edition in the last decade. Meghan, you are a TRUE force with a positive change.

“Don’t let the darkness dim your beautifully bright infectious light.”

“Gosh. Meghan, you’re an inspiration and every single woman on this amazing cover too!” Said another.

“I feel like we’re seeing our real Meghan again who really looks like herself in this video. You can feel the freedom. It is incredible and the best thing that ever happened to the royal family, ”wrote one.

However, an expert described Meghan’s video as “not handsome”. The couple were also alleged to have opposed the palace’s advice to release the video.

Rebecca English, Royal Editor in the Daily Mail, spoke to Nick Ferrari on LBC this morning.

She told the experienced radio host: “It’s all about optics, isn’t it? And that doesn’t look good.”

She added, “I know this is a video the palace team didn’t want out there, but Harry and Meghan have now gone on alone.”

Meghan Markle’s Instagram fans recently claimed that the Royals delete negative comments on the social media platform.

Several users accused Harry and Meghan of editing the comments on the SussexRoyal page.

They wrote, “I don’t understand why you keep deleting comments? The taxpayer has paid all of your bills all your life, Harry.” [Sic]

Another said: “Shame, shame. You always delete comments that do not suit you !! “

This comment has received 169 likes from like-minded Instagram users.