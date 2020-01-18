advertisement

Meghan Markle may have some problems with the royal family at the moment, but it seems that her recent decision for jewelry was a nod to her immediate family. Hello Magazine reports that Markle was seen wearing a Vanessa Coin Zodiac Charm from Suetables after stopping at both the Downtown Eastside Women’s Center in Vancouver and the Justice For Girls Center in Vancouver. Each organization posted photos of their respective visits that prompt keen-eyed fans to do detective work.

Yesterday, Meghan visited the Duchess of Sussex to discuss climate justice for girls and the rights of indigenous peoples. It was great to talk about the importance of a holistic approach to social justice and the power of leadership for young women. #DuchessOfSussex pic.twitter.com/M9LaqEELl7

Apparently Markle’s necklace had either her husband, Harry’s sign, the virgin, or her son, Archie’s sign, bull. It is also possible that she wore a necklace for everyone, although none of this has been officially confirmed. However, the Duchess of Sussex was previously sighted with virgin and bull followers.

Earlier this month, both Markle and Prince Harry announced a historic decision to step down from their duties as royals, move (at least in part) to Canada and become financially independent. The news was released through her official Instagram account.

“After many months of thought and internal discussion, we decided to transition this year to develop a progressive new role within this institution,” the title began. “We intend to step down as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent while we continue to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.”

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry’s grandmother, made a statement earlier this week indicating that the royal family has had constructive discussions about my grandson’s and his family’s future.

“My family and I fully support Harry and Meghan’s desire to start a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time employees of the royal family, we respect and understand their desire to have a child . ” to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family. ‘

As the couple get used to their new life, Markle seems to be returning to their acting roots. The actress, the former star of the US suits, has reportedly spoken to Disney about doing voice-over work. Instead of a paycheck, Disney makes a donation to the anti-poaching organization Elephants Without Borders.

