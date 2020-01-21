Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship timeline: then and now

advertisement

Last year from Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleThe couple’s life has taken on an abundance of changes. In addition to the birth of her first royal child, son Archie HarrisonOn May 6, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex not only survived their first wedding weeks later, but also a handful of battles.

After the arrival of her adorable son, 38-year-old Meghan struggled to live in public. In October 2019, five months after the delivery, Suits’ former actress openly made it clear how much she suffers from being in the spotlight every step of her life.

“Especially as a woman, it really is – it is a lot,” Meghan told ITV News at Ten Anchor Tom Bradby for the documentary “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey”. “So you add that in addition to trying to be a new mother and a newlywed. … And also thank you for asking, because not many people will have asked if I’m fine. But it’s a very real thing to look behind the scenes. “

The brunette beauty also reluctantly replied “yes” when Tom asked if it had been difficult to adjust to royal life. “Look, every woman, especially when she is pregnant, you are really vulnerable,” she continued. “And that was really a challenge, and then when you have a newborn, you know?”

Meghan’s struggles, in addition to other personal issues for her and Harry, prompted the couple to announce their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family. The couple announced their plan to split the time between Britain and North America and become financially independent. It announced this on January 8 to its shared Instagram account.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we decided to initiate a transition this year to work out a progressive new role within this institution,” they said in the detailed description. “We intend to step down as senior members of the royal family in order to become financially independent and continue to fully support Her Majesty The Queen, “

After the shocking news, a source told Closer Weekly exclusively why “moving to Canada is definitely an option for Harry and Meghan”. The insider said, “Archie is her # 1 priority. You could also give Archie a more normal upbringing in Canada, away from the London media circus, which is a priority for the royal couple.”

Despite all the controversy surrounding their decision, we hope that Meghan and Harry will be happier than ever!

