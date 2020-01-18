Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have an enormous capacity

advertisement

Meghan Markle joined the royal family in May 2018 when she said “I do” to Prince Harry. Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a shocking announcement to inform the world that they would “take a step back” from their role as “senior” members of the royal family and declare that they want to be “financially independent.” How much money do they have in the bank?

It said: “After many months of thinking and internal discussions, we chose to make a transition this year by playing a progressive new role within this institution.

“We are planning to step back as” senior “members of the Royal Family and are working to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

“With your encouragement, especially in recent years, we feel ready to make this adjustment.

“We are now planning to balance our time between the UK and North America and continue to live up to our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth and our patronages.”

It went on: “This geographical balance will allow us to educate our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition in which he was born, while also giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch from our new charity.

“We look forward to sharing in due course all the details of this exciting next step, while continuing to work with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, accept our deepest thanks for your continued support. “

In the announcement, the couple revealed that they would try to become “financially independent”.

Their website said: “Since the founding of The Office of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, 95 percent of the funding received for their Office expenses comes from income allocated by HRH The Prince of Wales, generated by the Duchy of Cornwall.

“This provision has existed since Prince William and Prince Harry first established their offices in support of The Queen and are the responsibility of The Prince of Wales.”

The website also explained that the couple was planning to stay at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor, “with permission from Her Majesty the Queen”.

The queen owns the property, however, Meghan and Harry have stated that they hope to retain the newly renovated property “so that their family always has a place to go home in the UK”.

Since the announcement, the Queen has released her own follow-up statement to address the decision of Meghan and Harry.

The statement released on January 13 was: “Today my family had very constructive discussions about the future of my grandson and his family.

“My family and I fully support Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family.

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time members of the royal family, we respect and understand their desire to live a more independent family life while remaining a valued part of my family.

“Harry and Meghan have made it clear that they do not want to depend on public funds in their new lives.

“That is why it has been agreed that there will be a transition period in which the Sussex people spend time in Canada and the UK.

“These are complex issues for my family to solve, and there is still some work to be done, but I have asked to make final decisions in the coming days.”

